Rowan is a historically masculine name of English and Irish origins. In Ireland, it’s derived from the Irish name Ruadhan which means “red-haired.” Its English origins also can be traced to the Irish. It was first commonly used as a surname before being adapted as a first name. Rowan is still a common surname in Ireland and England. The name Rowan has also been thought to be inspired by the rowan tree, a small deciduous tree that fruits red berries.