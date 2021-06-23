Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

High refresh rate displays: How essential are they for you?

By Abhijeet M.
SamMobile
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh refresh rate displays are all the rage these days. They’re seen on smartphones across all price points, with Samsung bringing 90Hz displays to devices costing as low as $140 and putting 120Hz screens on all of its flagships. A high refresh rate enables extremely smooth animations and scrolling across the user interface and enhances the gaming experience. It’s especially good for budget and mid-range phones as it makes them feel faster than they would with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

www.sammobile.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refresh Rate#Smartphones#Price Points#Galaxy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
Related
Computersnewsbrig.com

The Windows 11 preview can dynamically change your refresh rate to save battery

If you recently bought a Windows laptop, there’s a good chance it may include a high refresh rate display. As far as recent computer advances go, it’s one of the more noticeable upgrades you can get since they help make every interaction, including scrolling, look and feel significantly smoother. But turning up the refresh rate on your laptop’s display is also a major battery drain. You can get the best of both worlds by manually switching between different refresh rates, but that’s time-consuming to do and so Microsoft is introducing a new feature called Dynamic refresh rate.
Electronicshiconsumption.com

The 20 Best High Tech Office Essentials

We think it’s safe to say that we’ve passed the point of no return when it comes to the integration of technology into most of our daily lives. That is to say, we’re reliant upon it to the point of ubiquity. Even our most basic everyday carry loadouts now include smartphones, many people now use wearables (like smartwatches), and it seems like everyone is always in search of the nearest power outlet. And that’s compounded even more for people that work office jobs.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

How to find the Refresh button on Windows 11

Being an artist his entire life while also playing handball at a professional level, Vladimir has also developed a passion for all things computer-related. With an innate fascination for research and analysis, and realizing... Read more. As you've noticed, Microsoft changed the location of the Refresh button in Windows 11.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Your new iPad will use a Samsung display in 2022

Samsung Display is the world’s biggest manufacturer of small-sized OLED display panels. It supplies OLED screens to various brands, including Apple. It is now being reported that Samsung’s OLED panels will debut on the iPad sometime next year. Samsung’s tablets have been using OLED screens for over a decade now (Galaxy Tab 7.7 released in 2011 was Samsung’s first OLED tablet), which makes Apple laughably late to the game.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung debuts July 2021 security update, starts with the Galaxy S10

As expected, Samsung is once again rolling out the next month’s security patch ahead of schedule. The July 2021 security update has been released for the Galaxy S10 series today, and if Samsung’s recent track record is anything to go by, more Galaxy devices will join the fray later today and over the next few days, all before the competition even realizes what is happening.
Softwarealbuquerqueexpress.com

Microsoft to introduce Dynamic Refresh Rate for Windows 11

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): With the newly launched Windows 11 just around, dynamic refresh rate or DRR has finally been introduced by Microsoft and it should help improve battery life on laptops. Higher refresh rate display smartphones have had software-enabled dynamic refresh rate capabilities for a while now as...
NFLSamMobile

Gawk at these highly detailed Galaxy Z Fold 3 images in 5K resolution!

All eyes are set on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is expected to be officially unveiled in the first half of August 2021. However, its design and most of its specifications have been revealed already. Earlier today, the first set of Galaxy Z Fold 3 marketing images were leaked, and now, highly detailed 3D CAD renders and 360-degree video of the foldable phone have been revealed.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechSpot

Samsung adds four high refresh monitors to its Odyssey line

What just happened? Samsung is adding to its impressive Odyssey gaming monitor lineup with four new models that feature high refresh rates, up to 4K resolutions, and FreeSync support. The flat panel displays range in size from 24 inches to 28 inches. We’re big fans of Samsung’s Odyssey line, awarding...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Mobvoi could update both the TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 to Wear OS 3.0... someday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As encouraging as it is for Google's future in the Apple-dominated smartwatch market to see the search giant join forces with new subsidiary Fitbit and old rival Samsung for the greater good of its Wear OS platform, the very ambitious project unveiled back in May has left a number of current wearable device owners in an awkward position.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

How to use your smart display as a security camera

The modern smart home supports a number of web-connected devices, including lighting, locks, and thermostats. Chief amongst the hardware, under a mighty umbrella all its own, is smart security. This is everything from cameras to motion sensors, video doorbells, and floodlights. Once this bevy of gear is connected your home network, you can view live footage on the go, receive motion-trigger alerts, and even communicate with couriers and other front-door dwellers using two-way audio chat.
NFLSamMobile

New Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak reiterates the obvious

We are just one month away from the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. And both phones have already been leaked extensively, leaving only their price tags in question. A new leak has now reiterated the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s specifications (camera and hardware) and the launch time frame.
ElectronicsLiliputing

Lilbits: Windows 11 on handhelds, Fitbit’s ring, and OS X 10.7 and 10.8 are now free to download

When software updates roll out for Windows, Android, iOS, or macOS these days, you’re probably used to getting it for free. But once upon a time companies used to charge for those sorts of updates. In fact, Apple didn’t start offering free updates to Mac users until OS X 10.9 Mavericks was released in 2013. Prior to that, the company used to charge users a fee to upgrade.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Minipol: Smart analog microsynth plugin by Karanyi Sounds

Karanyi Sounds has released a new virtual analog synthesizer that is designed to be fun and get your creative juices going with a unique Smart Random feature. With a quality sound engine, straightforward design, and intuitive workflow, the Minipol synth lets you recreate classic analog keys, chunky 80s basses, kick-ass house stabs, or design massive soundscapes, modern plucks, or analog effects in no time.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

This is one Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 leak you didn’t expect

We’ve seen renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, we’ve heard their specs, and we’ve heard about their surprisingly attractive pricing (thanks to our dependable sources) in various leaks in the past couple of months, but today’s “leak” is something entirely different, one that you don’t see very often.