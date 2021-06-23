High refresh rate displays: How essential are they for you?
High refresh rate displays are all the rage these days. They’re seen on smartphones across all price points, with Samsung bringing 90Hz displays to devices costing as low as $140 and putting 120Hz screens on all of its flagships. A high refresh rate enables extremely smooth animations and scrolling across the user interface and enhances the gaming experience. It’s especially good for budget and mid-range phones as it makes them feel faster than they would with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.www.sammobile.com