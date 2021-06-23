Cancel
Cass County, NE

Delta COVID variant found in Cass County man

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 8 days ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - The Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced Wednesday that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified in their area.

The variant was found in a Cass County resident in his 30s, health officials said. Contact tracing is underway.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has also turned up in neighboring Douglas County.

The transmissibility rate of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is believed to be 40-50% more than that of the original COVID strain. Existing vaccines are effective against it.

"As researchers learn more about the COVID-19 variants, it remains as important as ever to continue following public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus in the community,” the Sarpy/Cass Health Department said in a release.

If you’re unvaccinated, health officials urge you to social distance and wear face coverings.

“Unvaccinated people should continue to physical distance themselves from those that live outside of their home, wear face coverings when physical distancing is not feasible, stay home when ill, get tested for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms, and if eligible get the COVID-19 vaccine,” the Sarpy/Cass Health Department said in a release.

COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in Sarpy and Cass Counties can be found here.

