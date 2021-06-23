Everise Recognized for Customer Experience Innovation in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Everise, a next-generation outsourced customer experience firm, has been selected as the winner of “Best AI-based Solution for Customer Service” in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.www.stamfordadvocate.com