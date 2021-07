Six Flags America last weekend closed its Harley Quinn Spinsanity ride for inspection following the incident. The ride is a Zamperla Giant Discovery spinning pendulum ride - one of a series of such rides installed at Six Flags parks across the country. At 150 feet and with a top speed of 70 mph, the Maryland installation is neither the tallest nor the fastest of these rides, but it is a big, big structure and "a great antidote for those missing the excitement of thrill rides," as Russell Meyer wrote in his review of Harley Quinn Spinsanity.