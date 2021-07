WASHINGTON — This week, the Administration for Children and Families’ Administration for Native Americans (ANA) announced the availability of $19 million in supplemental grant funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP). ANA is currently accepting grant applications from Tribal governments and organizations designated by Tribal letter, for the distribution of this ARP relief funding. This funding is designated to assist Tribes and organizations as they seek to ensure the survival and continuing vitality of Native American languages.