UPDATE 2-Russia's Gazprom places Swiss franc Eurobond with 1.54% yield

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Changes sourcing to Gazprombank, add details)

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas giant Gazprom has set the yield on its six-year Swiss franc Eurobond at 1.54%, Gazprombank, one of the banks mandated to organise the bond issue, said on Wednesday.

The company has been in touch with investors regarding the 500 million Swiss franc ($545 million) issue since June 21.

“Gazprom has entered the Swiss debt market for the first time in three years,” Gazprombank said in a statement.

Investors from Switzerland, Russia, Britain and continental Europe were among buyers of the bond, while foreign buyers took up more than 60% of the bond placement, said Gazprombank, Russia’s third-largest lender and controlled by Gazprom.

Gazprom wanted to raise funds ahead of an expected increase in the cost of borrowing, Gazprombank said.

Gazprombank said the bond issue was the largest Swiss franc issue this year by a non-Swiss borrower.

Gazprom said last week it was also considering a perpetual bond of 150 billion roubles ($2 billion). In all, it plans to borrow 411 billion roubles this year.

