Michigan reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

 8 days ago
There have been 893,756 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,664 deaths, the state reported Wednesday.

That's up 174 cases and 2 deaths from the last report on Tuesday.

As of June 11, 852,204 people have recovered from the virus.

These case numbers come as Michigan has just dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan , with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group .

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

