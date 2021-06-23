HPE’s new data vision focuses on cloud data services
Last month, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. announced an expansion to HPE GreenLake by transforming HPE Storage into a cloud native, software-defined data services business. HPE’s new data vision seeks to accelerate the digital transformation for its clients. Its first announcement was about Data Services Cloud Console, a software-as-a-service-based console designed to unify all data operations through a suite of cloud data services. The second announcement was about HPE Alletra, a cloud native data infrastructure managed with the Data Services Cloud Console.siliconangle.com