Judge: Missouri governor can refuse to expand Medicaid

A Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Mike Parson acted lawfully when he refused to enact Medicaid expansion.

Voters last year amended the state Constitution to expand access to the health insurance program to hundreds of thousands more low-income adults.

But Parson said he can't expand Medicaid because the Legislature refused to pay for it.

Two single mothers and another low-income woman sued in response to try to force Missouri to provide the coverage.

An appeal of Beetem's ruling is expected.