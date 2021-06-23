Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Judge: Missouri governor can refuse to expand Medicaid

By Summer Ballentine, Associated Press
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KXkt_0adJC4km00

A Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Mike Parson acted lawfully when he refused to enact Medicaid expansion.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Wednesday ruled that Parson acted lawfully when he refused to implement the program.

Voters last year amended the state Constitution to expand access to the health insurance program to hundreds of thousands more low-income adults.

RELATED: Missouri deems Medicaid expansion lawsuit an 'attempt to circumvent' constitutional requirements

But Parson said he can't expand Medicaid because the Legislature refused to pay for it.

Two single mothers and another low-income woman sued in response to try to force Missouri to provide the coverage.

An appeal of Beetem's ruling is expected.

Community Policy
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Legislature#State Of Missouri#Cole County Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Will Missouri expand Medicaid? Lawsuit heads to trial today to answer that question

Backers of Medicaid expansion want the courts to find that lawmakers “hide elephants in mouseholes” and order the state to allow 275,000 people to enroll in the public healthcare system, attorneys for the state will argue today in Cole County Circuit Court. That is not so, respond the attorneys for the three people suing on […] The post Will Missouri expand Medicaid? Lawsuit heads to trial today to answer that question appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Columbia, MOktvo.com

Parson calls special session on Missouri Medicaid funding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling lawmakers back for a special session to work out a deal on a critical piece of Medicaid funding. Parson announced Tuesday that he is calling a special session beginning noon Wednesday so lawmakers can pass a tax on medical providers that draws down a significant amount of federal Medicaid funding.
U.S. Politicskzimksim.com

Judge rules medicaid expansion unconstitutional

The Associated Press reports that a Missouri judge has found that a voter-approved ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional. Yesterday, Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem said the amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion. Under the Constitution, lawmakers can’t be forced to make appropriations unless the ballot measure includes a funding mechanism. Voters passed the constitutional amendment last year. But Republican Gov. Mike Parson refused to implement it because lawmakers didn’t set aside any money for it. Three low-income women sued to try to force the state to enact the program. They’re appealing the ruling.
Jefferson City, MOKirksville Daily Express & Crier

Missouri Supreme Court could decide to expand Medicaid benefits to include 275,000 more residents

JEFFERSON CITY — The legal effort to expand Missouri's Medicaid program will head directly to the state's highest court after being appealed. An attorney representing three women suing the state to receive Medicaid benefits, Chuck Hatfield, wrote on Twitter Friday that the Missouri Supreme Court had scheduled arguments for the case on July 13 at 11 a.m. The hearing will come weeks after a circuit court judge ruled that the state was not required to expand Medicaid under a voter-approved constitutional amendment enacted last year.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Missouri hospitals sue to block changes in Medicaid payments

After obtaining some relief from lawmakers for revenue cuts likely from a change in the way Medicaid pays for outpatient services, Missouri hospitals are asking the courts for relief from a coming change in payments for inpatient care. The Missouri Hospital Association on Friday filed a lawsuit in Cole County alleging the Department of Social […] The post Missouri hospitals sue to block changes in Medicaid payments appeared first on Missouri Independent.
HealthDaily Advance

Expanding Medicaid can actually cut state-funded spending

New federal laws mean North Carolina taxpayers will save $500 million by expanding Medicaid. Is there a reason to be against that?. Expanding access to health care to more than a half-million North Carolinians is the right thing to do. Not having to spend a half-billion dollars in state funds to do it makes it even more urgent.
showmeinstitute.org

Judge Strikes Down Medicaid Expansion

Last week, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem struck down Medicaid expansion, ruling that the initiative approved by voters last August violated Missouri’s constitution. Beetem’s decision was in response to a lawsuit from the initiative’s supporters, which was filed after Missouri’s legislature decided against appropriating funding for Medicaid expansion. Governor Parson then halted all state implementation efforts.
Oklahoma Statecms.gov

Oklahoma's Medicaid Expansion will Provide Access to Coverage for 190,000 Oklahomans

Nearly 120,000 People Will Begin Receiving Full Medicaid Benefits on July 1. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced today that approximately 190,000 individuals between the ages of 19-64 in Oklahoma are now eligible for health coverage, thanks to Medicaid expansion made possible by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). On June 1, 2021, the state began accepting applications, and to date, over 120,000 people have applied for and were determined eligible to receive coverage. On July 1, these individuals will receive full Medicaid benefits, including access to primary and preventive care, emergency, substance abuse, and prescription drug benefits. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Oklahoma is eligible to receive additional federal funding for their Medicaid program, estimated to be nearly $500 million over two years. It is estimated that an additional 70,000 people in Oklahoma who have not yet applied are now eligible for coverage under Medicaid.
Oklahoma StateUS News and World Report

Medicaid Expansion Takes Effect in Deep-Red Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A voter-approved expansion of Medicaid took effect Thursday in Oklahoma after a decade of Republican resistance in a state that has become emblematic of the political struggle to extend the federal health insurance program in conservative strongholds. Oklahoma moved ahead with its expansion at a time...
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

‘The people have spoken’: Missouri business, health groups join lawsuit seeking to expand Medicaid

JEFFERSON CITY — Business groups and health care organizations joined the legal fight to expand Medicaid in Missouri on Wednesday. As the Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit over funding for the voter-approved expansion, Greater St. Louis Inc., which represents businesses in the St. Louis region, filed a brief urging the justices to sign off on the expansion.