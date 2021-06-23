Cancel
POTUS

Thousands of people want to send Jeff Bezos into space forever

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
  • A petition wants Jeff Bezos banned from returning to Earth.
  • Bezos’s space mission is part of his Blue Origin company.
  • Blue Origin is the billionaire’s attempt to explore space.

The second richest man and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, is going to be launched into space as part of his company Blue Origin.

However, once Bezos has blasted off, there are some who wish to have him lost in space, The Guardian reported.

A Change.org petition has more than 100,000 signatures, demanding that once Bezos has left Earth that he should remain gone.

The petition is about 40,000 short from its initial goal.

“Billionaire’s [sic] should not exist … on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there,” the description of the petition said.

The sentiment comes to light as Amazon factory workers face allegedly difficult conditions.

Warehouse workers have said that the job is fast-paced and dangerous, having to purportedly work 10 hours nonstop, with few bathroom breaks and in very humid settings, according to More Perfect Union, a worker-led movement.

Bezos is scheduled to leave Earth on July 20 for 11 minutes with him only being 62 miles away from Earth.

On June 12, Blue Origin auctioned its first seat on its human space flight for $28 million, and 7,500 more people registered to bid.

About two weeks before the space voyage, Bezos will resign as Amazon’s chief executive and remain only as chair of the executive board. His replacement will be Andy Jassy, the company’s web services chief.

