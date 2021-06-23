Cancel
Trenton, NJ

NJ probing deaths of motorcyclist, scooter rider after stops

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The attorney general’s office has identified two people whose deaths in accidents stemming from traffic stops are being probed.

Francis De La Cruz Abad, 21, of Trenton crashed on May 25 in Hamilton Township after fleeing from an officer attempting to stop him for not wearing a helmet while operating a scooter, the office said Wednesday. He died in a hospital two days later.

Abad collided with a Dodge Caravan that was attempting to turn left into a shopping center on Route 33 eastbound, according to the attorney general’s office.

The attorney general’s office also released the name of a Woodbridge man who died when his motorcycle crashed on Route 1 last week.

Odean Cummings, 29, was driving northbound on the morning of June 16 when two Woodbridge officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Cummings accelerated from the scene and was struck by a truck, according to the attorney general’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Under state law, the attorney general’s office is required to investigate deaths during encounters with police.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

