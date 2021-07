Deloitte, Baker Tilly US and Baker Tilly Virchow Krause were slapped with a securities class action Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The court action was brought by Reinhardt Wendorf & Blanchfield against the defendants as auditors for Aspirity, an energy company that raised over $20 million from 2012 to 2017 by selling the public short-term renewable unsecured subordinated notes until it filed for bankruptcy. The defendants are accused of facilitating Asperity’s misrepresentations to investors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:21-cv-01549, Kamal et al v. Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLC et al.