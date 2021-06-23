Australian lucky loser Purcell upsets Monfils in Eastbourne

An exhausted by happy Kyrgios speaks on court: “Not too bad for a part-time player ... he’s an incredible kid, he had a massive week last week in Halle, he won that tournament ... I knew I was a massive underdog, but it didn’t take much to get me off the sofa in Canberra. Wimbledon is one of my favourite events ... I just want to say thanks [to the fans] - last night honestly was one of my favourite memories of playing here ... I was in so much pain this morning physically, I haven’t played in a long time, but it’s easy to get up for it with a crowd here.”