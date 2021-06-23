Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Australian lucky loser Purcell upsets Monfils in Eastbourne

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Lucky loser Max Purcell’s unlikely run has continued when he reached the quarterfinals by defeating top-seeded Gael Monfils at the grass-court Viking International in Eastbourne. The 283rd-ranked Australian beat the Frenchman 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 after trailing 3-0 in the deciding set to secure the biggest win of his career. It’s the first time the Purcell has made a tour-level quarterfinals. There were surprises on the women’s side, as well. Second-seeded Elina Svitolina and third-seeded Bianca Andreescu both lost. CoCo Gauff fell to Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova in three sets. Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus advanced.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucky Loser#Eastbourne#Latvia#Australian#Ap#Viking International#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
WDBO

2 lucky losers in semis of same ATP tournament for 1st time

EASTBOURNE, England — (AP) — Lucky losers Max Purcell and Kwon Soon-woo won quarterfinals at the grass-court Eastbourne tournament Thursday, marking the first time in ATP Tour history that more than one man who lost in qualifying reached the semifinals of the same event. Purcell, a 23-year-old Australian ranked 283rd,...
Tenniswincountry.com

Tennis-Gauff beaten by Sevastova in Eastbourne

LONDON (Reuters) – American teenager Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon preparations suffered a blip as she bowed out of the Eastbourne tournament on Wednesday, losing to Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 4-6 7-5 6-2. The 17-year-old Gauff came back after losing the opening eight games the previous evening against seventh seed Elise Mertens, but this time she succumbed after leading.
TennisWTOP

Eastbourne International Results

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
TennisBirmingham Star

Ostapenko to face Kontaveit in Eastbourne final

Jelena Ostapenko will meet Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in the women's final at Eastbourne after an impressive 6-4 6-1 win against Elena Rybakina. Former French Open champion Ostapenko, now 43rd in the world rankings, struck 38 winners against Kazakhstan's Rybakina, who appeared to be hindered late in the first set by a back problem.
TennisBBC

Catch-up: GB's Broady, Monfils & Azarenka in action - Court 12

What a day of tennis. How about we do it all again from 11:00 BST on Thursday?. Thanks for your company and your comments. Have a good night and see you tomorrow. Bye for now. Watch: Murray seals match point in second-round comeback. Otte 3-6 6-4 6-4 4-6 2-6 Murray.
Wimbledon, NDPosted by
KRMG

No. 3-seeded Svitolina overpowered at Wimbledon by Linette

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — No. 3-seeded Elina Svitolina became the latest upset victim in the Wimbledon women’s draw when she lost in the second round Thursday to Magda Linette of Poland, who earned the biggest victory of her career, 6-3, 6-4. Eight of the top 11 players in the WTA rankings are out of the tournament due to defeat, withdrawal or injury.
TennisGwinnett Daily Post

Top 5 seeds Sofia Kenin, Bianca Andreescu upset at Wimbledon

Top 5 seeds Sofia Kenin and Bianca Andreescu and No. 9 Belinda Bencic were all ousted from Wimbledon on Wednesday. Fellow American Madison Brengle needed just 45 minutes to upset the fourth-seeded Kenin 6-2, 6-4 in the second round, while France's Alize Cornet rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over the fifth-seeded Andreescu of Canada in the first round at the All-England Club in London.
TennisBirmingham Star

Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev takes 'revenge' against Struff

London [UK], June 30 (ANI): The World number two, Daniil Medvedev overcame a tricky first-round encounter as he opened his Wimbledon account with a 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(3) win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Tuesday. The second-seeded Russian breezed through the first two sets before Struff who knocked him out on...
TennisBBC

Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty beats Anna Blinkova but Elina Svitolina is out

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here. World number one Ashleigh Barty ground out a second-round win over Anna Blinkova as the Wimbledon draw opened up further for her with the exit of third seed Elina Svitolina.
Wimbledon, NDPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Medvedev dispatches Alcaraz at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev saw off promising Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to reach the third round at Wimbledon. Medvedev beat the 18-year-old Alcaraz 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 and then predicted his opponent will soon be a top-10...
Tennisalbuquerquenews.net

No. 3 seed Elina Svitolina ousted in Wimbledon second round

No. 3 seed Elina Svitolina was upset on Thursday at Wimbledon, eliminated in the second round by unseeded Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 6-4. Svitolina, from Ukraine, entered the match with a career 2-0 record against Linette, who needed just 64 minutes to advance for the first time against a Top 10 player in a match that didn't end because of a retirement due to injury.
TennisBleacher Report

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic's Straight-Set Win Headlines Wednesday Results

Novak Djokovic did not face any issues getting into Wimbledon's third round on Wednesday. The top-seeded Serbian cruised in straight sets to remain on schedule at a tournament where most of the players are catching up after Monday's postponements. The first round was finally completed on Wednesday, while second-round matches...
TennisThe Guardian

Wimbledon 2021: Boulter v Sabalenka, Djokovic and Kyrgios through – live!

An exhausted by happy Kyrgios speaks on court: “Not too bad for a part-time player ... he’s an incredible kid, he had a massive week last week in Halle, he won that tournament ... I knew I was a massive underdog, but it didn’t take much to get me off the sofa in Canberra. Wimbledon is one of my favourite events ... I just want to say thanks [to the fans] - last night honestly was one of my favourite memories of playing here ... I was in so much pain this morning physically, I haven’t played in a long time, but it’s easy to get up for it with a crowd here.”
Tenniswcn247.com

WTA, ATP tours: Asian tennis tourneys off because of COVID

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The WTA and ATP tours are cancelling tennis tournaments scheduled in China and Japan later this year. The women’s circuit says its WTA Finals are “still under discussion.” The WTA said it had to scrap plans for events in Asia that typically follow the U.S. Open late in the season because of “continued COVID-19 concerns and travel restrictions.” The tour added that it is trying to move tournaments to offer players more opportunities to compete. The ATP said the China Open in Beijing and the Japan Open in Tokyo are being canceled in 2021 “due to restrictions related to COVID-19.”
Tenniswcn247.com

Less than a month after surgery, Fritz winning at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Taylor Fritz has reached the third round of Wimbledon less than a month after having knee surgery. The 23-year-old Californian won an all-American matchup at the All England Club against Steve Johnson that lasted five sets and more than three hours Thursday. Fritz had an operation on his right knee after needing to leave the court in a wheelchair at the French Open in early June. He wore a black sleeve on his right leg while playing Thursday. He now will face 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev for a spot in the second week of Wimbledon.
Sportswcn247.com

Norway's Karsten Warholm breaks 400 hurdles world record

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles Thursday in the Diamond League meet. The 25-year-old Norwegian finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics final. Warholm’s previous best was 46.87 in Stockholm last August.