Australian lucky loser Purcell upsets Monfils in Eastbourne
EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Lucky loser Max Purcell's unlikely run has continued when he reached the quarterfinals by defeating top-seeded Gael Monfils at the grass-court Viking International in Eastbourne. The 283rd-ranked Australian beat the Frenchman 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 after trailing 3-0 in the deciding set to secure the biggest win of his career. It's the first time the Purcell has made a tour-level quarterfinals. There were surprises on the women's side, as well. Second-seeded Elina Svitolina and third-seeded Bianca Andreescu both lost. CoCo Gauff fell to Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in three sets. Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus advanced.