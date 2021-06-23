Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Yellen says without debt limit hike, U.S. could face August default risk

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152cd6_0adJB8Jt00
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged Congress to raise or suspend the federal debt limit as soon as possible, warning that if lawmakers fail to act, the United States could face a serious risk of default as soon as August.

"I think defaulting on the national debt should be regarded as unthinkable," Yellen said in testimony to a Senate Appropriations subcommittee. "Failing to increase the debt limit would have absolutely catastrophic economic consequences." Yellen said that to avoid uncertainty for financial markets, Congress should pass new debt limit legislation - allowing the Treasury to continue borrowing - before the latest suspension expires on July 31.

The Treasury in the past has been able to stave off potential default for several months by employing extraordinary measures such as suspending contributions to government employee pension funds, but spending on COVID-19 relief programs has added uncertainty to government cash flows.

These measures could be exhausted in August, when Congress takes its traditional summer recess, she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
169K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Debt#U S Treasury#National Debt#U S Treasury#Senate Appropriations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

Yellen Says Inflation Should Be Lower Than Current Levels by Year End

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that inflation should retreat by year end from its current elevated level as supply bottlenecks get worked out, adding she sees little evidence inflation expectations are becoming unanchored. Yellen, testifying at a Senate subcommittee on the Biden administration's budget proposal,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pleads with Congress to raise or suspend debt limit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress Wednesday to address the debt ceiling immediately, in order to keep the U.S. from defaulting on its financial obligations. In 2019, President Trump suspended the nation's borrowing limit for two years, until after the 2020 elections, and that suspension will expire on July 31, setting off a likely battle in Congress over spending.
Economyinvesting.com

Global National Debt: Is America Close To Default?

Recently, Moody's released a last year's report on global government debt. Based on this document, the pandemic and its consequences led to an annual increase in countries' external debts by $32 trillion, to $290.6 trillion. In Q4 2020, this amount increased to 105% of world GDP, whereas before the pandemic, it was "only" 88%.
Dallas, TXbondbuyer.com

Kaplan says Fed will avoid 2013 taper tantrum this time around

The Federal Reserve’s tapering of its asset purchases, which he hopes will start “soon,” will run smoother this time around because investors already know that a move is being discussed, said Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan. “I want it to get out into the market, and I...
U.S. Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

US Treasury Secy speaks with FM Sitharaman

Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen spoke with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax. "Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Yellen talks about the threat of a default

Currencies drift on Monday. Choppy trading in metals continues. Good Day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Rain, rain please go away, Chuck wants to go outside and play! We’re stuck in a weather pattern that keeps these Thunderstorms popping up at any time, and brother have they brought the rain! And according to my trusty weather app, we’ve got 3 more days of this weather pattern. Well, my trip to the oncologist yielded the news that I’ve lost another 9 lbs in the last month since last seeing her… I told her, “I was wondering why my pants keep falling down!” I’m waiting for the scheduling dept. to call me to give me the appt. to have an MRI of my brain… (spoiler alert: they won’t find one! HA!) No seriously, I’ve been experiencing really bad head aches for a week now, so the MRI will tell us why… I won’t beat around the bush here, with my history of cancer popping up like those Thunderstorms, anywhere and any place, I’m concerned about what the MRI will find… Most likely I’ve pinched a nerve in my neck that’s causing the head aches… Recall, I told you I had done something to the trap muscle in my neck about 10 days ago? One of my fave guitarists, Alvin Lee, and his band Ten Years After greet me this morning with their song: I’d Love To Change The World….
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed's Bullard warns inflation could be higher than expected in 2022

A recent burst of inflation could prove more long-lasting than expected as the surging U.S. economy faces widespread bottlenecks that have severely disrupted the global supply chain, a Federal Reserve official said on Thursday. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard predicted that prices for most goods and services will continue...