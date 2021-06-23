Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls Church, VA

Judge tosses Afghanistan fraud case, cites years of delays

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday tossed out all charges against six defendants accused of cheating the government by supplying unqualified linguists to serve in Afghanistan, ruling that the government waited too long to bring the case to trial.

Prosecutors obtained a grand jury indictment against the six defendants in April for conduct that occurred in 2011 and 2012. Prosecutors say the defendants arranged for unqualified candidates to be hired as linguists in Dari and Pashto, the primary languages in Afghanistan, in part by having more proficient speakers take tests over the phone on their behalf. The linguists hired under the contract would support Army soldiers in communicating with Afghan civilians and military officials.

The defendants asked the judge to dismiss the case, saying their ability to defend themselves was prejudiced by the 10-year delay in bringing charges. They said one key witness had died, another went missing, and others were suffering memory impairment caused by medical conditions and the passage of time. They also said key evidence was never preserved.

Prosecutors said the case should proceed to trial. In court papers, they noted that a federal law, the Wartime Suspension of Limitations Act, explicitly extends the statute of limitations for crimes in war zones until five years after the termination of hostilities.

Defense lawyers said prosecutors sought to use the delays to their advantage, trying to extract pre-indictment pleas from the defendants.

At a court hearing Wednesday in Alexandria, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema sided with the defendants and dropped all charges.

Prosecutors did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

494K+
Followers
263K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falls Church, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Falls Church, VA
Government
City
Falls Church, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Senior member of Chicago City Council accused of corruption

CHICAGO (AP) — Another member of Chicago’s City Council is facing corruption charges, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday. Alderman Carrie Austin and her chief of staff Chester Wilson are accused of bribery. The indictment alleges Austin, 72, and Wilson, 55, conspired to receive home improvements from construction contractors seeking city assistance for a proposed development in Austin’s ward.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Associated Press

Judge favors activists who want more Minneapolis officers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Thursday ruled in favor of a eight Minneapolis activists who sued the city council and mayor over funding the police force. The order by Hennepin County District Judge Jamie L. Anderson requires that the city have at least 730 sworn officers on the payroll by the end of June 2020, or more if indicated by the 2020 Census that will be published later this year.
Washington StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Children of Native American man shot by Poulsbo police sue

SUQUAMISH, Wash. (AP) — The children of a Native American man killed by police in Washington state two years ago are suing, saying his death was unnecessary. Stonechild Chiefstick, a member of Montana’s Chippewa Cree tribe who had close ties to the Suquamish Tribe in Washington, was shot and killed while attending an early Independence Day celebration in the city of Poulsbo on July 3, 2019.