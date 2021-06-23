Cancel
PM Draghi defends Italy from Vatican objections to LGBT law

 9 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has defended the independence of Italy’s parliament in the face of formal objections by the Vatican to a proposed law that would extend discrimination protections to the LGBT community. In an address to the Senate, Draghi said Wednesday that “ours is a secular country.” Many Italians have expressed concern and outrage over Vatican interference after its secretary of state delivered a formal diplomatic communication last week objecting to a proposed law that provide additional protections to the LGBT community.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The fugitive deputy leader of Greece’s extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party has been jailed hours after his capture. Christos Pappas, a 59-year-old former lawmaker, had been on the run for nearly nine months, disappearing before a court sentenced him to 13 years for participation in a criminal organization. Police led Pappas to a high security prison in central Greece after a brief court appearance. Pappas and 56 other Golden Dawn members were convicted last October, including the party’s leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other former lawmakers.