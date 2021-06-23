PM Draghi defends Italy from Vatican objections to LGBT law

Activists accused the Vatican of "unprecedented" interference with its formal opposition to a proposed Italian law that would boost anti-LGBT discrimination protections. Milan's Corriere della Sera reported that Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican foreign minister, dispatched a letter to the Italian ambassador to the Holy See asking for changes to the prospective legislation on the grounds it breached a diplomatic agreement between Italy and the Vatican. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni verified the city-state's leadership had sent a letter on June 17, but did explain its contents, the Associated Press reported.