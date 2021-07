SPRINGFIELD — Five residents were forced from their homes by an early morning fire in an apartment building on lower Belmont Avenue, a fire official said. Capt. Drew Piemonte, Springfield Fire Department spokesman, said no one was injured but residents of the apartment building at 34-36 Belmont Ave. will be displaced until repairs can be made. The Western Massachusetts chapter of the American Red Cross was called to assist them with temporary shelter and other necessities.