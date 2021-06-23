Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eden, NC

Tubing accident survivor recalls clinging for her life

By WRAL-FM, WGHP-TV
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — One of four survivors of a deadly tubing accident said by the time her family saw the dam on the Dan River, it was too late. Irene Villano told news outlets they hadn't seen any signs warning of the 8-foot-high Duke Energy dam when they heard water rushing. Villano says she was the last in the group of nine relatives to go over the dam. Villano, her father, her older brother and cousin had their tubes around them and they clung to the dam for 20 hours and waited. The next afternoon, a Duke Energy employee spotted them and called 911. Duke Energy says there were two warning signs and the company added three more Tuesday.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden, NC
Eden, NC
Crime & Safety
Eden, NC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#Tubing#Dan River#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...