Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

More than shoes: Nike navigates complicated twists in track

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Though frequently scrutinized the way any market leader is, Nike’s command over track and field has been tested over the past few years — if not in a pure dollar-for-dollar sense, then certainly in the way it is perceived by its most fervent followers. Gender equity battles have led to the defection of several high-profile women runners. A sordid doping case involving Nike’s most high-profile coach continues to play out this summer at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Nike’s role in developing new boundary-pushing technology for long-distance running shoes has garnered its share of sideways glances. All of it leads to a conversation about the company's long-term strategy as the sport converges on its home in Eugene for Olympic trials.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Business
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Track And Field#Doping#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Nike
News Break
Sports
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
KGW

Your guide to local athletes in the Olympics

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of athletes with ties to Oregon and Southwest Washington will compete on the world’s biggest stage at the Tokyo Olympics. Here are the athletes to watch with ties to Portland, the state of Oregon or Southwest Washington:. Track and Field. Ryan Crouser, Shot Put – The...
Sportsfoxbaltimore.com

Fan-favorite Sha'Carri Richardson fails marijuana test, will miss Olympic 100

American champion Sha'Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, told of her ban Friday on the "Today Show." She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson's spot in the 100.
Sportswcn247.com

EXPLAINER: Olympics are harder on marijuana than pro sports

Though pro leagues are slowly adjusting to the reality that marijuana is not a performance-enhancing drug, it remains squarely on the banned list for Olympic sports. That reality will force American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson to miss the Olympics this month. Shortly after she won the Olympic trials in Oregon last month, she tested positive for chemicals found in marijuana. Though it was acknowledged the drug was not used for performance-enhancing purposes, Richardson still had her results erased and received a one-month ban.
Sportswcn247.com

4 riders to 3: a big change for team jumping at Tokyo Games

There will be no room for error in the show jumping team event at the Tokyo Olympics: Competitor restrictions encouraged by the IOC means team jumping will for the first time feature only three riders instead of four at an Olympics. There won’t be a fourth — or worst — score to throw out when computing placings. The equestrian competition at Tokyo kicks off on July 27 with team dressage followed by individual dressage a day later. Team and individual eventing is scheduled for August 2. Individual jumping is set for August 4 and team jumping and its new format is on the schedule for August 7.
Tenniswcn247.com

Hands the key to keeping a grip in Olympic climbing

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Olympic sport climbers go to great lengths to protect their hands. A climber's hands are the main instrument in the sport, like a baseball player's glove or a tennis player's racquet. Damaged skin can knock a climber out of a competition. A finger injury can knock them out for up to a year. Climbers use a variety of techniques to protect their hands, from lotions and balms to rubber gloves while doing the dishes or taking a shower. One climber supposedly burned his fingertips on a hot tea kettle to make the skin tougher.
Sportswcn247.com

Softball is back on the Olympic schedule _ for Tokyo

Softball was dropped for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. After Tokyo, it has been dropped again for the 2024 Paris Games and is expected to return for 2028 in Los Angeles. The United States won the first three softball gold medals in 1996, 2000 and 2004 and has been waiting for this moment since it was upset by Japan 3-1 in the 2008 gold medal game. Australia’s team was among the first athletes to travel to the Olympics, arriving in Japan on June 1.
Sportswcn247.com

Perry Baker back in U.S. rugby 7s squad for Tokyo Olympics

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Two-time world rugby sevens player of the year Perry Baker has recovered from a serious leg injury to earn his place in the U.S. squad for the Olympics. Carlin Isles, captain Madison Hughes, Danny Barrett, and Folau Niua are among four players with more than 50 appearances in the World Sevens Series in the Olympic roster. Isles is touted as the fastest rugby player in the world. He and Baker have each scored more than 200 tries in the world series tournaments and give the U.S. team plenty of scoring power out wide.
SportsBleacher Report

Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi Ineligible for Olympics Due to Testosterone Level

Namibian sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi have been ruled ineligible for the Tokyo Olympics by the World Athletics organization. Per an official statement from the Namibian Olympic Committee, Mboma and Masilingi have been deemed ineligible to compete because they have naturally high testosterone levels that are above the threshold allowed by World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field.
SportsMercury News

U.S. track star banned from Tokyo Olympics sprint over marijuana test

American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, told of her ban Friday on the “Today Show.” She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson’s spot in the 100.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nike Releases Statement On Sha’Carri Richardson After Positive Test

America sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could miss the Tokyo Olympics due to a positive drug test. The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced that Richardson tested positive for marijuana. Richardson has received a one-month suspension and her results from the U.S. Olympic trials have been disqualified. Of course, this isn’t the kind...
Apparelnewsbrig.com

Nike brings hands-free entry shoes to the Olympics with the Glide FlyEase

The Olympics are back on this summer in Japan — despite local opposition — and athletes will of course find themselves outfitted in the lightest, slickest gear to assist in record-breaking performances. Ahead of the games, Nike has unveiled some of the apparel the US team will wear (including “Rawdacious” themed track spikes with carbon fiber plates), but you may want to keep an eye on outfits reserved for medal winners.
Video GamesGamespot

Space Jam: A New Legacy Gets Colorful Mismatched Nike Shoes And Xbox Controller Combo

Space Jam: A New Legacy combines the worlds of the NBA with the Looney Tunes, and if you were expecting official merchandise to have a zany flair then you'll likely appreciate what Xbox and Nike have collaborated on. The Xbox wireless controller and sneaker bundle features a Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote theme that is inspired by the endless chase of Carnovirous Vulgaris toward Accelerati Incredibilus.
SportsABC News

Report: American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson tests positive for cannabis

KINGSTON -- American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has tested positive for cannabis, sources have told Reuters, and she is unlikely to get the chance to challenge for the Olympic 100-meter title in Tokyo later this month. According to one source familiar with the matter, the positive test came at the U.S....
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Xbox And Nike Team Up For Exclusive New Space Jam Shoes And Companion Controller

Earlier in June, Xbox unveiled a few different versions of exclusive Space Jam-themed wireless controllers. Now the team is adding to that Space Jam love by teaming up with Nike for a new shoe to celebrate the upcoming film. To sweeten the pot a little bit, another new Space Jam controller has been revealed that pairs with the new sneaker via the Nike SNKRS app.
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike reveals the shoes and uniforms athletes will wear at Tokyo Olympics

Nike’s theme for the Tokyo Summer Olympics is “Rawdacious.” That’s the name for a new pink, orange, and crimson color scheme that will appear across footwear for basketball, running, and soccer that’ll either be worn in competition or during the moments in between. The bold color scheme was created to...
ApparelSole Collector

Here's What Nike Athletes Are Wearing at the Tokyo Olympic Games

After a year-long postponement due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo is finally set to kick off this month. Today, Nike unveiled a new range of performance apparel and footwear just in time for those participating and tuning in to the global spectacle. For...