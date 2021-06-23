Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Daniel Handler, aka Lemony Snicket, has ‘Poison for Breakfast’

By Samantha Dunn
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This book is about bewilderment,” Lemony Snicket writes in the first page of “Poison for Breakfast,” his new, stand-alone adventure to be published Aug. 31. The slim volume, geared for young readers and adults alike, offers a dive into creativity, philosophy, the writing life and life – and death – in general. (And there might or might not be a crime in it.)

www.presstelegram.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Handler
Person
Stephen King
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
Books & Literaturetheconcordinsider.com

Book: King of Scars

Leigh Bardugo does it again. Utterly fascinating. I couldn’t help myself — read this one in one sitting, it was so enthralling! Nikolai Lantsov, King of Ravka, attempts to bring peace and prosperity back to his land and people after the civil war. The failed coup of the Darkling saw the death of the Shadow Summoner, but now, three years later, a cult has grown in worship of him. More unsettling still is that Nikolai – briefly transformed into one of the Darkling’s shadow monsters during the war — starts to have bouts of regression into the inhuman creature’s form. Does the Darkling’s power reach from beyond the grave? Was his work part of a larger primeval force? With the help of his top general Zoya Nazyalensky, Nikolai must travel to the heart of what was the Shadow Fold in hopes of vanquishing the monster within and to understand Grisha power and the connectivity of the Universe. Nina Zenik, meanwhile, is on a mission in Fjerda to save and evacuate persecuted Grisha. Grieving the loss of her beloved Mathias, Nina hears the whispers of the dead drawing her to a small village. There she uncovers a horrifying new method for creating Grisha slaves. To save these victims and deliver justice for those who have already past, she’ll have to put both her mission and her country at risk. But can Fjerdans see the victims as humans in need of aid, or will their fear and hatred of Grisha excuse and abet the horrors inflicted? This book jumps right back into the Grishaverse that has captivated readers of the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy and the “Six of Crows” duology. While the previous two series can be read as stand alone, this one is best read after having read at least one of the previous series, for context. The sequel hit shelves March 30 and Netflix aired its Grishaverse adaptation April 23, so these books are in high demand!
Books & Literaturefangirlish.com

Book Review: The Importance of Being Wanton by Christi Caldwell

Emma Gately and the Earl of Scarsdale were betrothed as children―less a vow of future happiness than an obligation. Seventeen years later, the independent miss severs the contract with the now notorious libertine in an unprecedented act of independence. And Emma cofounds the Mismatch Society, where like-minded ladies are free of the constraints and inevitable broken hearts that men bring. But Emma’s rejection sparks in her intended a new consideration of the spirited woman he took for granted―and a determination to win her back.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

A brief ode to A Series of Unfortunate Events (also known as baby’s first metafiction).

A Series of Unfortunate Events looms large over my childhood. It was my favorite series growing up. Personally, I was never a Harry Potter person. I know you, dear open-minded reader of this site, won’t @ me, but the children of P.S. 153 could be so cruel, teasing me for my differing tastes. “But there’s magic in this series!” they would protest. And I’d dig my heels in. There didn’t need to be spells and wands and flying cars for my favorite series to be magical. It was all in the writing! (I was not cool.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
San Jose, CAkoit.com

Win Tix: Chelsea Handler

Register below for your chance to win tickets to see Chelsea Handler!. 96.5 KOIT General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 06/17/2021 at 3:00pm through 07/18/2021 at 11:59am. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive two (2) tickets to Chelsea Handler on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA. Tickets are valid for Thursday, October 21, 2021 ONLY. ARV $49.98. Winner(s) will be chosen from all eligible entries received on 07/19/2021 at approximately 12:00pm. No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
Norwell, MAWicked Local

Company Theatre announces Backlot Concert and Event Series

The Company Theatre, 30 Accord Park Dr., Norwell, recently announced the return of its Backlot Concert and Event Series. The summer-long entertainment series includes acts featuring local talent, performed on the theater’s newly renovated outdoor stage. The lineup features acts including live rock music performances, a cabaret brunch and a drag brunch.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Rust: Showtime Sets Premiere for Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney Series (Watch)

American Rust is headed to Showtime. The cable channel has now set a premiere date and released a trailer for the family drama which stars Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. The rest of the cast includes Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang. The nine-episode series, based on a novel by Philipp Meyer, will arrive in September.
TV Seriescbr.com

Batman: The Animated Series Teased Poison Ivy's Softer Side

Welcome to Adventure(s) Time's 141st installment, a look at animated heroes of the past. This week, two stories from the world of Batman: The Animated Series that hint at a softer side of the thorny villain known as Poison Ivy. And if you have any suggestions for the future, let me hear them. Just contact me on Twitter.
Technologysans.edu

InfoSec Handlers Diary Blog

Cookies… These small pieces of information are always with us. Since the GDPR was kicked off in Europe, we are flooded by pop-ups asking if we accept “cookies”. Honestly, most people don’t take time to read the warning and just accept the default settings. If cookies are useful for a...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Best Books You’ve Never Heard of (Summer 2021)

I spend most of my time trying to keep up with buzzy new releases and always feeling behind. There’s so much to read, and so many people with recommendations! When you’re a part of the bookish internet, there can be pressure to read whatever the it book of the moment is or feel like you’re being left out of the conversation. Of course, this frantic pace is far from the only way to read. There are more books published every week than you could possibly ever read, so why not slow down and enjoy some of the quieter backlist titles?
Austin, TXklbjfm.com

Bert Kreischer aka THE MACHINE

Thanks to the telephone game, Bert Kreischer thought we didn’t like him. We were his proverbial radio White Whale – until today. Alas, Bert called into the show to clear the air, talk being shirtless on stage, and visiting Austin. Get tickets to see him here!
Books & LiteratureAZFamily

Olivia's Book Club: Dr. Amy Shah, 'I'm So Effing Tired"

(3TV/CBS 5) -- In I’m So Effing Tired, wellness expert Dr. Amy Shah tackles what we’re doing that’s making us feel fatigued, outlining a plan for readers to implement changes that will create an energy surge. From what you eat, to when you eat, to managing stress, Dr. Shah talks to Olivia about the energy trifecta, and the personal moment that led her to make a change. From surviving shift work to evaluating what, and sometimes who, to let go of, this is an eye-opening chat that will make listeners want to dig deeper into her book.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

5 Gay Stars of Classic Television Series

Multiple classic television series, from The Andy Griffith Show to Perry Mason, starred LGBTQ actors who, for the most part, kept their love lives under wraps. We steer clear of rumors and spotlight actors whose sexual orientations have been publicly discussed by friends and loved ones (and, in two cases, we picked stars who wed longtime partners in 2013).