Bus overturns in Iran, 2 reporters killed, 21 injured

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The state-run IRNA news agency says two reporters have been killed and 21 others injured when a bus overturned in northwestern Iran. IRNA said the bus was carrying 25 Iranian journalists from the capital Tehran to West Azarbaijan province to view a revitalization project at Urmiah Lake. The vehicle overturned near the province’s Naqadeh district. IRNA quoted the head of provincial emergency services, Baqer Bahrami, as saying two journalists died in the crash. One worked for IRNA and the other worked for the semi-official ISNA news agency. Bahrami identified them as Mahshid Karimi and Reihaneh Yasini.

