According to the SEC Neovest runs an OEMS where users can route stock and option orders to more than 360 brokers to execute. Before being acquired by JPMorgan Chase, Neovest completed these activities through the registered broker-dealer Neovest Trading. Following the acquisition Neovest withdrew its broker-dealer registration but continued to run the OEMS by engaging in order taking and routing along with customer and destination broker solicitation. They also continued to select routing options by negotiating deals with destination brokers. Compensation for these activities was sent to Neovest via J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer.