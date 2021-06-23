Cancel
Cooking Up a New Home for 33,000 Culinary and Hospitality Books

By Caralee Adams
Cover picture for the articleJohnson & Wales University started as a business school in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1914, expanding over the years to offer 80 majors on multiple campuses. In June 2021, declining enrollment led JWU to consolidate, closing its North Miami and Denver locations. This left the future of the university’s library collection at those sites in limbo. To save the collection, JWU Denver donated 33,000 books—primarily from its culinary and hospitality programs—to the Internet Archive to be preserved, digitized and made available online.

