Israel's new government OKs first settlement construction

 8 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli defense ministry body has advanced plans for 31 West Bank settlement construction projects, the first such move under the country’s new government. The plans approved Wednesday by a Civil Administration panel include schools, commercial buildings and infrastructure in existing West Bank settlements. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s new government was sworn in earlier this month, unseating longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu after four deadlocked elections. The U.S. has called on Israel and the Palestinians to avoid actions that could hinder efforts to bring peace efforts back online, including settlement construction. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Sunday.

