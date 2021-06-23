Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge

 9 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — A star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh” has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted child endangerment in Cleveland. Thirty-four-year-old Jared “Drake” Bell, of West Hollywood, California, also pleaded guilty via Zoom to a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Defense attorney Ian Friedman declined to comment about the case but said it will be revealed at sentencing “why Mr. Bell chose to enter today's plea.” Authorities say the girl whom Bell met online filed a complaint with Canadian police after attending one of his 2017 concerts at a Cleveland nightclub. Sentencing is scheduled for July 12.

