Gobbler summer program shaping athletes physically and mentally

To get momentum going within the Cuero High School athletic program, coaches have been at work shaping athletes, not only physically, but mentally. The Gobblers summer program, “Summer Pride 21,’’ is what everything is based around. This program is meant to input the core value of the athletic program which is, "effort, our accountability, and then our toughness.” said CISD athletic director, Jack Alverez. He is also striving to implement the idea of leadership saying, “you’re only as good as your team leaders are gonna be.”