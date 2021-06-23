Churches Burning across the West: This may seem like the beginning of an apocalyptic script. In reality, it turns out to be a believable scenario. Less than you think. Only at this point is the question very different, presenting uniqueness and certainty. Over the past few days, four churches in Canada have been the victims of a fire. In all likelihood, the human hand is associated with it. The International Chronicle reports names and places that may appear in the distance: Sopoka, Sand’anna and many more. It sounds like the French situation last summer, but if The phenomenon of transpolation We were in the general box of “curiosity” and at this point the reasons are speculative.