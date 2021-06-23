Yemen rebels claim downing of US-made drones, US denies it

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim to have brought down two U.S.-made drones over the country’s central Marib province, the scene of heavy fighting between the Iran-backed rebels and forces loyal to the internationally recognized government. The American military said it wasn’t aware of any lost drones in the Mideast and that it did not operate any aircraft above Marib. On Wednesday, the Houthis' media arm released a video of what it said were the downed aircraft. They appeared to be ScanEagle spy drones. The Houthi rebels have sought to capture Marib from the internationally recognized government to try to gain full control over northern Yemen.