Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Yemen rebels claim downing of US-made drones, US denies it

By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 10 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim to have brought down two U.S.-made drones over the country’s central Marib province, the scene of heavy fighting between the Iran-backed rebels and forces loyal to the internationally recognized government. The American military said it wasn’t aware of any lost drones in the Mideast and that it did not operate any aircraft above Marib. On Wednesday, the Houthis' media arm released a video of what it said were the downed aircraft. They appeared to be ScanEagle spy drones. The Houthi rebels have sought to capture Marib from the internationally recognized government to try to gain full control over northern Yemen.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#United Arab Emirates#Iran#Ap#American#Scaneagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Yemen Says Rebel, Government Clashes Kill 111 in 3 Days

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Clashes between rebels and Yemeni government fighters killed at least 111 in Marib in three days, pro-government sources said, following a renewed offensive by Huthi insurgents. The Iran-allied insurgents escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen, in February, and...
U.S. PoliticsEngadget

US seizes Iranian websites over disinformation claims

The US government has seized 33 websites owned by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU), as well as three other sites owned by Iraqi-based Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), after the groups violated US sanctions, the Department of Justice said in a statement yesterday. Specifically, the DOJ accused the news sites of spreading disinformation, which brings to mind the October announcement from then Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, calling out Iran and Russia for using misinformation to interfere with US elections. The seized sites include Press TV, the English-language side of Iran's state TV, and Palestine Today, which focuses on viewpoints from Islamic militant groups like Hamas, the Washington Post reports.
MilitaryWXYZ

U.S. to complete Afghanistan troop withdrawal by July 4

America is just days away from ending its longest war. Officials expect all but a handful of U.S. troops to be out of Afghanistan by the Fourth of July, with other coalition forces following soon after. But things in Afghanistan seem to be getting worse. The Taliban is seizing more...
Middle EastNewsbug.info

US condemns Houthi missile attack in Yemen

The U.S. State Department condemned Tuesday's deadly Houthi missile attack in the government-held city of Marib in Yemen that killed at least three people, including a child. (July1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/351abdef78064ced9cc20488613f86bd.
Militaryhawaiitelegraph.com

U.S., NATO forces leave largest military base in Afghanistan

KABUL, July 2 (Xinhua) -- All U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan have evacuated the Bagram Airfield near the Afghan capital Kabul, handing over the largest coalition base to the Afghan government troops, the Tolo News TV reported on Friday. The local TV quoted unnamed officials from the Afghan Defense...
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Iran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that Tehran supported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported. On Tuesday, the United States told the U.N. Security Council that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq...
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

Coalition air defenses shoot down Houthi drone targeting KSA's Khamis Mushait

Jul. 3—RIYADH — Saudi air defenses intercepted another armed drone launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen toward Saudi Arabia's southern city of Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition command said early Saturday. In a statement, the command said the booby-trapped unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down over Yemeni air space...
Military19fortyfive.com

Why China Fears The U.S. Military So Much (And How it Plans to Beat It In a War)

In 1991, Chinese military officers watched as the United States dismantled the Iraqi Army, a force with more battle experience and somewhat greater technical sophistication than the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The Americans won with casualties that were trivial by historical standards. This led to some soul searching. The PLA...
Worldwcn247.com

Iran president warns of possible new wave of COVID cases

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Hassan Rouhani says Iran may face another wave of coronavirus infections, as health officials warn of the spread of the more infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. Rouhani, speaking Saturday at a meeting of a national coronavirus task force, urged people to postpone their summer travels and gatherings to prevent the “spread of the virus particularly its Indian variant.” Iran has reported cases of the delta variant in a number of cities and towns. Rouhani says: “There are concerns that we go into the direction of a fifth wave. In southern provinces we should apply more treatment since the delta variant has infiltrated there.” Rouhani’s website reported his remarks.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

RUSSIA BLATANTLY DENIES INVOLVEMENT IN CYBERATTACKS IN THE US

• The Russian embassy said "We strictly deny the involvement of Russian government agencies in attacks 'on government and private facilities in the United States and abroad. Denying of any part, the Russian Embassy to the United States has said that no intelligence agency from Moscow was involved in the cyberattacks on American government and private facilities in the country.
Military19fortyfive.com

Belgorod: Russia’s New Submarine Has the U.S. Navy (and the World) Really Confused

One of Russia’s largest and most complex submarines, the K-329 Belgorod, has officially started its sea trials, as per expert naval analysis. The Belgorod is one of the largest submarines in terms of displacement in existence today, exceeded only by the Soviet — now Russian — Typhoon class, which is coincidentally the largest submarine ever built. The design is also larger than the American Ohio-class submarines, the largest submarines ever commissioned into the United States Navy. The K-329 is in essence a highly modified Oscar-II class submarine, a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine design.
Military19fortyfive.com

Get Ready, NATO: The Russian Navy Is Preparing for War in the Black Sea

Practice makes perfect, and that is certainly true for military professionals around the world. The Russian Navy, which is currently undergoing a major modernization effort, has been engaged in “practice” via training missions. Multiple flotillas have taken part in drills and exercises around the world in recent weeks. That included missile and artillery firings in the Pacific against a notional enemy’s air attack and sea targets, while the Russian Mediterranean task force conducted maneuvers that included multiple MiG-31K fighters sorting against a hypothetical warship. According to reports, the aircraft is capable of deploying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.
MilitaryThe Independent

Mutilated bodies found on Mexican road near US border

Mexican soldiers have found the bullet-ridden, mutilated corpses of nine men on a highway that runs next to the US border. The killings were the latest in a series of massacres and drug cartel battles this month that resembled scenes from the darkest days of Mexico’s 2006-2012 drug war. The...