Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Injuries, arrests mar 5-day 'Redneck Rave' at Kentucky park

By Lexington Herald-Leader
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (AP) — Dozens of people face criminal charges or suffered injuries during a five-day party in south central Kentucky billed as a “Redneck Rave." The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted the event last week that drew thousands. Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the newspaper 14 people were arrested and another 34 were cited on criminal charges that ranged from assault to drug possession. Court records show those arrested came from Kentucky and several other states including Michigan, Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee. Doyle says others who attended reported injuries, including one person who was impaled.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Rave#Redneck#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...