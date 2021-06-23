Lewandowski, Poland out of Euro 2020 with 3-2 loss to Sweden

Follow live coverage as Sweden take on Poland tonight in St Petersburg as Euro 2020 Group E reaches its final round of games with everything still to play for. Sweden have four points, Slovakia have three, Spain have two and Poland have one, and it means all four sides still have the possibility of qualifying for the next round. Sweden are the only nation of the four already through to the knockout stages so will they take their eye off the ball tonight? Poland will hope so as they aim to find a route through after an opening defeat...