Lewandowski, Poland out of Euro 2020 with 3-2 loss to Sweden
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Two goals from Robert Lewandowski couldn't stop Poland from exiting the European Championship. Viktor Claesson scored in stoppage-time to give Sweden a 3-2 victory over Poland and first place in Group E. Sweden will play a third-place finisher in the round of 16. Poland has been eliminated. Lewandowski scored in the 61st and 84th minutes after hitting the crossbar twice in as many minutes. Emil Forsberg scored twice for Sweden before that.