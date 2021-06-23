ARRESTED: Man charged with trying to rape woman on Midtown sidewalk
A homeless man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a woman after putting her in a chokehold on a Midtown street earlier this month, the NYPD said Wednesday.www.audacy.com
A homeless man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a woman after putting her in a chokehold on a Midtown street earlier this month, the NYPD said Wednesday.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.https://www.audacy.com/1010wins