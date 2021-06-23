Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

ARRESTED: Man charged with trying to rape woman on Midtown sidewalk

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
Posted by 
1010WINS
1010WINS
 8 days ago

A homeless man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a woman after putting her in a chokehold on a Midtown street earlier this month, the NYPD said Wednesday.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Nypd#Midtown#Sex Abuse#Nypd#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related