Yorktown, TX

Vintage childrens toys on display at Yorktown Historical Museum

dewittcountytoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yorktown Historical Museum’s main exhibit currently is the childrens toy exhibit. Beverly Bruns, a major worker with the Museum, explained a bit about the exhibit. “So, one of the things is naturally the dolls, and there’s over 500. A couple of guys from the antique roadshow came through and they said there was one in here that would probably go at auction for $13,000. But I don’t know which doll it is, they wouldn’t tell me.”

www.dewittcountytoday.com
