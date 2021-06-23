Cancel
MLB

Mets' Alonso joins Angels' Ohtani in All-Star Home Run Derby

 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12. Alonso made the announcement on his Instagram page. He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game. Alonso has 11 homers this season. He set a rookie record with 53 in 2019, when he won the derby at Cleveland’s Progressive Field by defeating Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 in the final round. Only Ken Griffey Jr. in 1998-99 and Yoenis Céspedes in 2013-14 have won consecutive derbies.

