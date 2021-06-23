Blue Ray – Explain This

Netflix-original anthology series ‘Ray’ brings four stories on the plate – all unique in their own ways. One of the greatest cinematic voices in the world, Satyajit Ray was also a prolific fiction writer and illustrator of his own accord. Directed by Vasan Bala based on Ray’s short story ‘Spotlight,’ the final episode of the first season of the series is a quirky but self-aware take on the source material. Not staying limited to the story, the director borrows freely from Ray’s cinematic works, including ‘Nayak’ and ‘Mahapurush,’ and imbues the story with a gender context. The narrative centers on a self-obsessed film actor, whose trip gets progressively worse as a religious figure takes away the spotlight from him. The finality of the story reveals a sly twist, and if you are still left scratching your forehead, let us decode the final moments. SPOILERS AHEAD.