Blue Ray – Explain This

By Father Alexander
bostonhassle.com
 10 days ago

Red, white but rarely blue - the science of fireworks colors, explained

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) In the earliest days of the United States, John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail about the celebration of independence, “It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.” “Bonfires and illuminations” refer directly to what we know as pyrotechnics and firework displays.
Boston, MAbostonhassle.com

Grace Ward – TEARS FOR THE TIME KEEPER

It’s a funny little trick to make the best 3 songs (imo) on your album the last 3 songs on your album. In my mind that’s what one half of the wonderful HOUNDSTEETH does here. GRACE WARD released TEARS FOR THE TIME KEEPER in April and I’ve been listening to it ever since, its songs shimmering despite a muggy summer thus far. Melancholy folk tinged experimental pop.
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
Weight Lossthatgrapejuice.net

Traci Braxton Sparks Concern After Dramatic Weight Loss

Singer-turned-reality star Traci Braxton has made no secret of her battles with weight over the years as documented by her own commentary on the hit WeTV reality show, ‘Braxton Family Values.’. However, after the 50-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil photos that demonstrated a dramatic weight loss,...
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
Family RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff: Expecting Third Child!!!!!!

On the eve of America celebrating its 245th birthday, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday and made a somewhat related announcement of their own:. The couple will soon have a brand new birthday to celebrate. Because they're expecting their third child!. "Our family’s growing! Maybe I can...
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
ComicsAnime News Network

Blue Reflection Ray Reveals More Cast, New Theme Song Artist

The official Twitter account for Blue Reflection Ray, the television anime of Gust's Blue Reflection (Blue Reflection - Maboroshi ni Mau Shōjo no Ken) role-playing game, revealed more cast and the new opening theme song artist on Saturday. Eir Aoi will perform the new opening theme song "Atokku" for the...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Ray: Spotlight Recap And Ending, Explained

Netflix-original anthology series ‘Ray’ brings four stories on the plate – all unique in their own ways. One of the greatest cinematic voices in the world, Satyajit Ray was also a prolific fiction writer and illustrator of his own accord. Directed by Vasan Bala based on Ray’s short story ‘Spotlight,’ the final episode of the first season of the series is a quirky but self-aware take on the source material. Not staying limited to the story, the director borrows freely from Ray’s cinematic works, including ‘Nayak’ and ‘Mahapurush,’ and imbues the story with a gender context. The narrative centers on a self-obsessed film actor, whose trip gets progressively worse as a religious figure takes away the spotlight from him. The finality of the story reveals a sly twist, and if you are still left scratching your forehead, let us decode the final moments. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Moviesmarketplace.org

Previewing our July documentary film selection

This month’s documentary selection, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised),” captures the thrill of live performance — something many of us have longed for over the last year. It also provides its own opportunity to commune in person (in this case, with fellow cinephiles): The film comes out in theaters this weekend.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

HBO Debuts TIG NOTARO: DRAWN First Look With Trailer

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, writer, actor and director, Tig Notaro (HBO’s “Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted”), will return to HBO for a one-of-a-kind, genre-spanning experience in this first-ever fully animated stand-up special, TIG NOTARO: DRAWN, debuting SATURDAY, JULY 24 (10:00-11:00pm ET/PT). The special will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
MusicPosted by
CultureMap Fort Worth

Questlove's Summer of Soul shines a light on 1960s Black music and civil rights

At their best, documentaries can shine a light on people or issues that often go unexplored. And given the long history of systemic racism in the United States, it’s no surprise that the people and issues whose stories are not told as often are those of people of color. That can even be the case when the story involves some of the best-known Black people of the 20th century.