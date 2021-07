In This Novel Follow the Love Story of Two Teenagers Living in North Carolina. Crossing Haw River, a new book by Jenny Hope, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Love can be found in strange places. In Crossing Haw River, Matt spots the love of his life beneath the roller coaster and next to the carousel at the State Fair. Unfortunately, the lovely young woman attends the rival high school, but he’s determined to win her heart. Follow the beautiful story of their courtship, all the ups and downs and color characters in teenage life in North Carolina.