Well, it has begun! Fire season has arrived, and a little earlier than we would expect. Severe lack of precipitation and winter snow pack have led to some dangerously dry conditions in much of Montana. In fact just last week, Gov. Gianforte had a briefing about the drought conditions in Montana, saying “Much of Montana is currently in moderate to extreme drought conditions. I've already heard from farmers and ranchers in eastern Montana, who are worried about the lack of rain and what it means for their operations heading into this summer and fall.”