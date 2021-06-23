BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Set To Play The Lead In Disney's TOWER OF TERROR Movie
Scarlett Johansson is reportedly set to star in Disney's Tower of Terror, which is based on the classic theme park ride with the free-fall drop. Collider reports that the Avengers: Endgame star will play the lead, and has also boarded the project as a producer via her company These Pictures company. Inside Out writer Josh Cooley is currently working on the script, but no one has been officially attached to helm. Disney will reportedly "aim high" when it comes to signing a director, however.www.comicbookmovie.com