State transportation officials are being criticized Thursday for the abrupt decision to close the George Wallace Tunnel to commercial truck traffic on Interstate 10 in Mobile. A notice was first posted Thursday afternoon on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Southwest Region’s social media accounts, and the state’s trucking association says it was never informed in advance about rerouting trucks. Eastbound trucks were diverted off I-10 at Exit 26B to Water Street, before traversing to the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge.