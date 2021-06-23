Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane hacks you should know before storms come your way

Expect partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90. Tomorrow through Saturday a stalling cold front will approach from the north, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be a low risk for flooding rainfall late Friday into Saturday. Then, as the front stalls nearby, we will see wet weather at times on Independence Day Sunday, perhaps especially from midday into the afternoon. Pattern stays wet next week. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa has formed from what was previously Tropical Depression Five out in the Atlantic. Elsa is forecast to be near Florida by next Tuesday, possibly getting into the eastern Gulf. It’s easy to say that there will be zero tropical impacts to South Mississippi between now and Monday. But, it’s currently too early to tell what will happen beyond that. We will be watching Elsa closely to learn more in the coming days. Pay close attention to tropical updates.