Gunnarsson, who scored OT goal during Blues Cup run, retires

St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson has announced his retirement after 12 NHL seasons. Gunnarsson scored the overtime goal in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final for St. Louis that tied the series on the way to the franchise's first championship. It was the only playoff goal he scored in his career. The 34-year-old Swede had his 12th season in North America cut short by a knee injury in February. Gunnarsson played 697 regular-season and playoff games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Blues since making his NHL debut in 2009. St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong called Gunnarsson a consummate professional.

He may have not been the biggest name, play the most important role or score many goals, but Carl Gunnarsson will always be a Stanley Cup champion. The veteran defenseman announced his retirement today, penning a letter to hockey titled “Goodbye to the game I love.” He was scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer at the end of his latest two-year, $3.5M contract.
Gunnarsson (knee) announced Wednesday that he is retiring from professional hockey. Gunnarsson was limited to just 12 games this season due to a knee injury, which almost certainly factored into his decision to hang up his skates. Over the course of his 12-year career, the blueliner reached the 20-point mark just once back in 2010-11, when he was with Toronto. In all, the 2007 seventh-round pick logged 629 games for the Leafs and Blues, in which he registered 30 goals and 108 assists. Gunnarson added another seven points in 68 playoff appearances and lifted Lord Stanley's Cup back in 2019 with St. Louis.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement from a 12-year National Hockey League (NHL) career. He joined the Blues through a trade on June 28, 2014. During Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, Gunnarsson scored the game-winning overtime goal to even the series with Boston and give the Blues their first-ever win in the finals. The Blues went on to win the series in seven games and bring St. Louis its first Stanley Cup Championship.
