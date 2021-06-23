Gunnarsson, who scored OT goal during Blues Cup run, retires
St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson has announced his retirement after 12 NHL seasons. Gunnarsson scored the overtime goal in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final for St. Louis that tied the series on the way to the franchise's first championship. It was the only playoff goal he scored in his career. The 34-year-old Swede had his 12th season in North America cut short by a knee injury in February. Gunnarsson played 697 regular-season and playoff games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Blues since making his NHL debut in 2009. St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong called Gunnarsson a consummate professional.www.wcn247.com