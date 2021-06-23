One of two winners of a year supply of Dr. Pepper receives her prize

One of the two 2021 winners of a year supply of Dr. Pepper received their prize courtesy of Keurig Dr. Pepper Waco.

Pat Boswell received 365 cans of Dr. Pepper along with Susan Corbin, Boswell's daughter, both huge fans for many years.

“I’ve been drinking the stuff since 1991,” Boswell said, the same year the Dr. Pepper Museum opened its doors.

Boswell intends to share her winnings with her daughter, who also loves Dr. Pepper.

The prize was dropped off by Chris Dyer, the Museum President & CEO, and Mary Beth Farrell, the Director of Development & Communications.

They were joined by Board President Autumn Outlaw, Board Secretary Anthony Betters, and Pat Wright from KDP Waco Distribution.

