Carrie Glassburn has been selected as the new Town of Parker Cultural Director, effective June 26
Carrie joined the Town of Parker in August 2013 and has held several positions during her tenure including Marketing Manager, Assistant Cultural Director, and most recently, Acting Cultural Director since July 2020. Carrie brings over 25 years marketing, brand development, arts and cultural, community engagement, and public-private sector experience to this key executive leadership position.villagerpublishing.com