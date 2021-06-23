Cancel
Golf

Rickie Fowler excited for fatherhood and what lies ahead on the course

By Max Schreiber
Golf Channel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROMWELL, Conn. – In a turbulent season for Rickie Fowler on the course, off it, he's going to have a year that he'll never forget. The Monday after Father's Day, Fowler shared on Instagram that he and wife Allison Stokke are expecting a baby girl. However, despite making the news public after a holiday that will take on a whole new meaning for him, Fowler and his wife have been sitting on the news since February.

