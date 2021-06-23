Cancel
Motorsports

Gordon to leave Fox Sports booth for daily role at Hendrick

 9 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jeff Gordon will leave the Fox Sports booth for a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman. Gordon will be second in command to majority owner Rick Hendrick. The new job positions the Hall of Famer to eventually succeed Hendrick at the top of NASCAR’s winningest organization. Gordon will formally begin the executive management role at the start of 2022. Gordon became an equity owner at Hendrick in 1999 and was listed as co-owner of the No. 48 car when it was created in 2001 for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. He also brought Kyle Larson to the organization this year.

Jeff Gordon
Kyle Larson
Rick Hendrick
Jimmie Johnson
Motorsports
NASCAR
Sports
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Jeff Gordon to become vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports in 2022

Hendrick Motorsports wouldn't be the team it is today had it not been for Jeff Gordon, and starting in 2022, he will yet again play a major role in Hendrick's continued success. On Wednesday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Gordon has been named the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, a role...
Long Pond, PAScranton Times

POCONOTES: Gordon taking TV perspective to Hendrick leadership

LONG POND — It's a move Jeff Gordon knew would happen at some point, and it still wasn't entirely an easy decision to do it when he did. When the NASCAR Hall of Famer and four-time Cup Series champion was announced Wednesday as the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports — making him the second highest-ranking official in the organization he helped take to the top of the sport during his illustrious driving career — he knew it also meant an end to his run as a commentator for FOX Sports.
Carscorvetteactioncenter.com

You Could Own Jeff Gordon’s Personal 2009 Corvette ZR1

With only 835 miles on the odometer, Jeff Gordon’s 2009 Corvette ZR1 in Cyber Gray Metallic is up for grabs. If you’re a die hard NASCAR fan and Jeff Gordon is your idol, then you could place the winning bid for his Cyber Gray Metallic 2009 Corvette ZR1 that’s currently up for auction on the Bring a Trailer website.
Motorsportsindianapolismotorspeedway.com

IMS Writers’ Roundtable, Vol. 25: Favorite NASCAR Road Racing Memory?

Today’s question: With the NASCAR Cup Series moving to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday, Aug. 15, what is your favorite NASCAR road racing memory, whether it’s a moment, race or driver?. Curt Cavin: Rather than focusing on a single race,...
CelebritiesThe Sun US

What is Jeff Gordon’s net worth?

JEFF Gordon is one of NASCAR's most famous drivers. Gordon, 49, has made his career by being a race car driver in NASCAR. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordon's net worth is an estimated $200 million. From racing alone, he has made an estimated $500 million in winnings and endorsements...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Ray Evernham On Why Jeff Gordon's New Role Benefits Both NASCAR and Hendrick

Hendrick last week named Jeff Gordon to become vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports—essentially the second-in-command to team owner Rick Hendrick. Ray Evernham, who was Gordon’s crew chief from 1993 through most of the 1999 season. Together, the pair combined to earn three of Gordon’s four NASCAR Cup championships, as well...
Motorsportsmrn.com

Gordon leaves door open for Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports made bombshell news last week by outlining their plan for succession, tapping four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to the role of vice chairman. Might another multi-time champ with close ties to the organization be next in line for a management role?. Gordon met the media before Sunday’s Explore...
MotorsportsPottsville Republican Herald

NASCAR: Could this be Kurt Busch's last races at Pocono?

There is much speculation about Kurt Busch’s future in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last month, a fake Twitter account posted that Busch announced he was retiring at the end of the 2021 season. Busch used video of a scene from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” to respond and say he was not leaving.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

NASCAR’s Next Gen Future

David Wilson seemed like a man in confession. Sitting in his office on the other end of an April 23 Zoom call, the president of Toyota Racing Development spoke as if a 3,300-pound weight had been on his shoulders for years. That weight has a name: The Next Gen Car.
MotorsportsGainesville.com

NASCAR Q&A: Off to America's Dairy Land, as the Cup Series returns to Road America

What do you expect from Road America this weekend?. First of all, a nod to the obvious scheduling maneuver, proving someone in HQ completed Marketing 101 over at the junior college: When you bring in a track called Road America, and you have a chance to plant it on the Fourth of July weekend, well, some no-brainers are even easier than others. As for the racing, the Xfinity Series has been going to the historic Wisconsin track yearly since 2010, so there should be no surprises logistically. Austin Cindric and Christopher Bell are the two most recent winners there, but Chase Elliott is an obvious road-course ace and Kyle Larson must be agitated after losing twice (TWICE!) in one weekend. Oh the horror!
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

NASCAR Cup Returns To Wisconsin For July 4 Race

Start your engines. Wisconsin is set to host its first top-tier stock car race since the 1950s. Road America in Elkhart Lake will host NASCAR’s inaugural Jockey Made in America 250 on Sunday. For years, the course has hosted second-tier NASCAR events with positive reviews from drivers and fans. But this weekend marks the first time that top stock car drivers will race at Road America in more than 60 years.
Charlotte, NCLog Cabin Democrat

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared Wednesday that he will pull out of the nation’s top stock car series at the end of this season. Ganassi fields two cars in the Cup Series but will transfer his...
MotorsportsGettysburg Times

Larson dominating, but NASCAR format all about peaking

Calling Kyle Larson a revelation doesn’t feel right. After all, NASCAR fans have been calling him a future champion for years now and anyone who has watched him dominate the dirt track circuit is well aware of the talent the young Californian possesses. With that being said, it’s still been...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

NBC to air NASCAR Cup, IndyCar races on July 4

NBC will host a celebration of speed July 4, broadcasting the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Cup Series races. The action on NBC starts at noon ET with the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the 10th race of the season. The IndyCar Series has seen an infusion of youth this season. The points leader is 24-year-old Alex Palou, who is coming off a win at Road America on June 20. Second in the points is Pato O’Ward, the 22-year-old, who won the second half of the Detroit doubleheader on June 13.
Butler, PA977rocks.com

Ganassi selling Nascar connection

Fox Chapel native Chip Ganassi announced Wednesday that he is selling the Nascar wing of his auto racing operation to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing. The deal will end a decades-long run for the Ganassi organization in stock cars. Marks is a former driver for Ganassi in the Xfinity...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Reunited with Jimmie Johnson in sports cars, Chad Knaus ‘tremendously enjoys’ new racing

Chad Knaus loves sports cars so much, he stayed up for 42 consecutive hours in January at his first Rolex 24 at Daytona and giddily posted constant social media updates. But as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship became a significant part of his professional existence this year, Knaus has downsized his commitment to cool cars on the personal side. The former owner of a supercharged Z06 Corvette recently sold a Porsche C4S and had his eye on an electric four-door Porsche that Jeff Gordon has been driving – until reality prevailed.