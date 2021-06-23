Cancel
Indigenous protest Brazil bill that could weaken land claims

By DAVID BILLER, TATIANA POLLASTRI - Associated Press
 9 days ago

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Hundreds of Indigenous people are gathered outside Brazil’s Congress to push for rejection of a bill that could loosen protections for their lands. The proposal already has led to clashes with police. The bill would require Indigenous people seeking full protection of their territories to have been occupying the lands in 1988, the year Brazil’s constitution was signed If approved in committee, it will go to the floor for a vote. Dressed in their traditional clothes and carrying bows, they marched to Congress on Wednesday where they sang and danced.

