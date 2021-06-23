Cancel
San Angelo, TX

Kailey Sinast to run track at Angelo State University

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKailey Sinast the daughter of Ty and DeNeice Sinast signed her letter of intent to run track at Angelo State University this past week. She earned a combination of two scholarships totaling over $10,000. Angelo State University is located in San Angelo, Texas, and competes in the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference. The Rambelles or “Belles” earned a National Track and Field Championship in 2010. This past season, the Rambelles were looking for their third straight Lonestar Conference title after having won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 and the 2020 outdoor season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ‘Belles would place second. Sinast is excited to be a part of a program that is competitive every year.

