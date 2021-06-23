Raquel Gonzalez on Her Relationship With Dakota Kai, How They Made History Together
– Newshub recently spoke to NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez, who discussed her career, her relationship with Dakota Kai, and more. Below are some highlights. Raquel Gonzalez on how Dakota Kai has influenced her career: “Dakota Kai has been a huge influence on my rise. Dakota is the only person who believed in me when everyone else said I wasn’t ready. If it wasn’t for Dakota Kai I wouldn’t have made the impact I made in my debut and I wouldn’t have become one half of the women’s tag team champions or one half of the very first women’s Dusty Cup winners. We have made history together.”411mania.com