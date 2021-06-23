Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Remains out of lineup
Arroyo (shin) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Arroyo suffered a bone bruise on his right shin during Sunday's game against the Royals, although X-rays revealed no structural damage. Manager Alex Cora is optimistic that the 26-year-old can avoid a trip to the injured list, and he's running on the field ahead of batting practice Wednesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. However, he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight contest, while Enrique Hernandez will start at second base and bat eighth.www.cbssports.com