As infections soar, Siberian region imposes 2-week lockdown

 9 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Buryatia, a republic in Siberia, has become the first Russian region to announce a lockdown because of a surge in coronavirus infections. The lockdown will take effect Sunday and last for two weeks, during which only essential services, such as grocery shops, pharmacies, utility companies, public transport and media will be allowed to operate. Coronavirus infections in Russia have surged in recent weeks, with the daily tally of new cases growing from around 9,000 in early June to over 17,000 on Friday. Buryatia, a region of 985,000 people just north of Mongolia, went from reporting about 90 new infections a day this month to over 200 a day this week.

